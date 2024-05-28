Heat remains across Acadiana as daily rain chances return

Daniel Phillips

Monday ended up breaking a 124 year old record with highs that made it up officially to 96 in the afternoon.

The heat won't be quite as intense on Tuesday with the heat index not expected to be as punishing, although it will still be in the triple digits.

It looks like we should just avoid a Heat Advisory but you'll still want to limit your exposure to the heat as best you can, and make sure to stay hydrated.

Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, and with the build up of moisture an heat if we do see some storms bubble up they'll have the chance to be fairly strong.

Stronger storms are expected to our west, out toward Texas but the SPC still has parts of west Louisiana with a Slight Risk of severe weather.

Winds would be the biggest issues and the strongest storms could contain wind gusts that push 60 mph.

Daily showers and storms, the kind we typically get in the summer, will start becoming more common and every day through the extended forecast has some form of rain chances.

Those chances will be a little more elevated on Thursday and Friday with a little more upper level support.

The rain will help moderate temperatures a little and they should slowly get back to normal over the next few days.