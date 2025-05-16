Heat persists through the weekend, as does quiet weather

Daniel Phillips

When Acadiana gets stretches of active weather I find myself day dreaming of long stretches of quiet weather, not having to bang my head against models all morning or fretting about getting all my wording correct.

Then that long stretch of quiet weather hits and I'm never prepared for the monotony of it.

As you've probably pieced together by now we are not going to get a whole lot of change coming up over the next few days.

The heat has been steadily building and we'll have to deal with that over the next few days as highs in the afternoon will flirt with 90 degrees.

Steady winds from the south will continue to bring in plenty of moisture and as a result the heat index is going to be near 100 during the late afternoon both Friday and Saturday.

Outside of the heat though the forecast will remain pretty quiet.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate with clouds hanging around in the morning Friday before clearing in the early afternoon, and similar conditions as well for Saturday.

If we look down the line though there seems to be some indication that we may see a late May cold front which could bring one final round of cool temperatures before summer takes over for good.