Heat, humidity and isolated storms continue across Acadiana

It's officially summer Acadiana!

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Current Conditions

As of early Friday morning, temperatures are in the upper 70s across much of Acadiana with high humidity. Southerly winds are holding steady, helping moisture creep in from the Gulf and keeping dew points in the mid to upper 70s. Some isolated showers have already started to appear along the coast, but are very minimal this morning.

Friday Weather

The heat continues to be the big story. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, but humidity will push heat index values into the 102–106° range. Rain chances today sit around 30%, mainly in the form of isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Most of the activity should stay spotty, with the highest chance focused on interior Acadiana during peak heating.

Heat Safety Tip: Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the afternoon, and know the signs of heat exhaustion: especially if you're attending festivals or outdoor events.

No major severe weather is expected today, but any stronger storms could produce gusty winds and brief heavy downpours with the risk for general thunderstorms possible.

Next 3-Day Forecast

Saturday: Hot and humid. High: 91°, Rain Chance: 30%, Heat Index: 104°

Sunday: Similar setup. High: 92°, Rain Chance: 30%, Heat Index: 103°

Monday: Rain chances bump up again to 50%. High: 88°, Heat Index: near 100°

Expect afternoons to stay steamy with a mix of sun and clouds and more isolated showers through the weekend. Storm coverage will become more prominent again by early next week.

10-Day Forecast Outlook

A classic summer setup sticks around with rain chances climbing back into the "scattered to widespread" range next week. Afternoon storms will become more common as the pattern stays unsettled. Highs will hover in the upper 80s to near 90°, with lows consistently in the mid 70s.

