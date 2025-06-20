Heat dome set to bring unusually warm temperatures to the US Midwest

Forecasters say a heat dome is scheduled to settle over parts of the Midwest and eastern U.S. late this week, marking an unmistakable arrival of summertime weather for some places.

Heat is expected to build through the weekend and into next week, staring in states including Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. Places from Denver to Chicago to Washington, D.C. and New York City could see highs in the upper 90s Fahrenheit.

Heat domes settle in when areas of high pressure keep heat and humidity in place. Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico may feed into the system, increasing its humidity and making cooling tougher. Often, the persistent heat also prevents overnight low temperatures from offering any real relief to strained bodies or infrastructure.

The National Weather Service's Heat Risk map shows how a mass of unusually warm air could present an extreme heat risk for several continuous days over the Midwest. It is forecast to present elevated risks to anyone who doesn't have effective ways to cool down or stay hydrated, including in the overnight hours.

In some places, overnight temperatures may not dip below the mid 70s.

To minimize the risks of extreme heat, the NWS recommends wearing loose and light clothing, keeping hydrated and staying in air conditioned areas. Staying out of direct sunlight is also beneficial.

