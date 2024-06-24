Watch Now
Heat Continues...prospects of scattered storms to improve

Rob Perillo/KATC
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jun 24, 2024

Heat Advisory remains in effect for most of Acadiana again Tuesday but some relief should be on the way with increasing prospects of storms later this week.

Expect highs in the mid 90s and heat indices near 104-108°.

Prospects of widely scattered showers at 20% Tuesday are expected to increase later Wednesday and up to 60% into Wednesday night as a frontal trough sags southward into our area.

This feature will be slow to fizzle so look for daily rain chances to stay in the 30-40% range (maybe higher Thursday) into the coming weekend.

