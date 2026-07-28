Heat continues again today as ridge remains firmly in place

Daniel Phillips

Heat, heat, and more heat.

That about sums up what we'll be talking about again this afternoon as the western ridge remains firmly in place.

Skies will stay sunny and highs will push into the upper 90s as the heat index reaches into the triple digits.

Daniel Phillips

We will have one more day of this kind of heat before we'll get a slight bit of relief as the ridge moves west and allows a few pop up showers to creep back in to the area.

It's still summer, however, so keep the term "relief" relative.

Showers and storms will become a little more numerous as we get into the weekend, although not expecting anything that should cause the cancellation of plans.

