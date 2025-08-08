Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat builds to end the week with showers increasing next week

Daniel Phillips
This time of year is a slog.

It's the hottest month of year and the forecast is either: hot, humid, isolated showers or watching the tropics.

Neither is particularly fun or enjoyable.

Friday is going to be, thankfully, the first option with another identical day to the day before.

Heat Index Graph.png

Heat index values will push between 103-105 in the afternoon, and showers will stay very isolated through the afternoon.

There's not much change going into Saturday (surprise, surprise) but we will see a little more moisture moving in on Sunday.

That bump in moisture won't do much but bump up our rain chances slightly and increase the humidity levels.

We'll get widely scattered showers through most of next week although not enough to substantially change temperatures.

