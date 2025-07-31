Heat builds quickly before showers return in the afternoon

Daniel Phillips

A Heat Advisory is returning to Acadiana with hot temperatures expected for the start of the day, similar to yesterday the heat index could push 110.

There's plenty of moisture hanging around which will make for a very steamy morning and early afternoon.

Showers and storms are set to return in the afternoon, however, firing up across the area late in the afternoon and evening.

Given the amount of heat we have we should expect a couple decent storms, although we'll see if we're able to muster the same amount of energy Wednesday's storms tapped into.

The unsettled weather will continue into the first half of the weekend before a quieter pattern takes hold.

Slim rain chances through next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.