Heat builds in for the remainder of the week

It's time to talk about everyone's favorite topic... heat.

A big ridge of high pressure is building across the south east and it is going to lead to our hottest stretch of the summer so far with highs consistently sitting in the mid to upper 90s through at least next week.

Heat index values will start to climb to the 110 range by the end of the week, and parts of Acadiana may start seeing Heat Advisories posted as early as Wednesday.

Daniel Phillips

Once these ridges set up shop it's really hard to get them to ease up, and it seems doubtful that we'll get any break from this in the short to medium range.

Showers will be hard to come by and even our daily sea breeze showers will really struggle to get going after today.

The tropics continue to show signs of switching on as we get into the middle of August, but there's nothing that looks like it will be a threat to the US.

It's a good reminder though that despite a slow season so far, and the expectation that the season remains slow we can't let our guard all the way down.

While it's certainly welcome news we haven't had to worry about tropical weather it's not a certainty it'll stay that way.