Heat builds across Acadiana for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The much promised, much anticipated dry weekend has made it to Acadiana.

After a soggy week it will be nice to have a chance to get out and enjoy a little sunshine (take care of those lawns).

Temperatures will be our big issue the next few days as it will undoubtedly be getting hot over the next few days.

Highs will sit in the mid 90s Friday with a heat index around 104 through the middle of the day.

This is slightly below Heat Advisory criteria but caution should still be taken to avoid over exhausting yourself.

I don't need to list all the heat tips here since it often boils down to common sense; drink water, take breaks, etc.

Still it should be mentioned that you need to listen to your body if you'll be out working and if you feel like you're over doing it then find a way to cool down.

Acadiana's weekend will play out similarly with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 90s.

There's a return of some moisture on Monday which could lead to a few spotty showers but rain chances seem to grow later in the week.

It doesn't look like a repeat of the last few weeks but I wouldn't stash those umbrellas away just yet.