Heat building the next few days with summer temperatures next week

Daniel Phillips

After seeing temperatures drop down briefly into the low 60s it's going to be hard to see the thermometer climb back up to summer heights.

Highs in the 90s return to round out the week and will even push into the mid and upper 90s through the weekend and next week.

That's the bad news.

The good news is that it's dry enough that the heat index should be tolerable and we'll still cool down in the evening and the early mornings.

Lows are expected to consistently hover around 70 for the foreseeable future.

While the overall pattern remains mostly dry, don't write off a slim chance for some showers along the coast on Wednesday.

It'll be our best chance for rain for a little while so consider yourself lucky if you're able to catch one.

The tropics look to remain quiet through the historic peak of the season, in large part due to high shear across the Gulf.

Not complaining about that at all, hopefully we can keep it going for another month or so, but as nice as it's been we can't yet get complacent.