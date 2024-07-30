Heat Advisory Issued for Parts of Acadiana Tuesday

Daniel Phillips

A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of Acadiana on Tuesday as heat index values are expected to push to around 109 in the afternoon.

It hasn't taken long for the heat to rebound after a cooler than average week and it doesn't look like there's much relief through this week.

Make sure you're drinking plenty of water over the next few days and doing your best to take it easy during the day.

Sunshine will only be interrupted by some fair weather clouds, and while showers are possible they'll remain very isolated.

There's not much change coming up for the rest of the work week, and we'll see this pattern close out July and start August.

We're still watching a wave in the Atlantic but if development occurs it still looks like it will stay out of the Gulf of Mexico.

