Heat Advisory issued for another hot day in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Heat will remain the major story again on Tuesday as Acadiana continues to bake.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of Acadiana with the heat index pushing between 106-111 degrees.

Be careful with the heat if you work outside and make sure that you're drinking plenty of fluids and taking it easy when possible.

We'll have another day of this kind of heat before we see the ridge start to exit the area with the arrival of some tropical moisture.

A blob of deep tropical moisture will move into the region on Thursday bringing a return of enhanced rain chances and hefty downpours.

The moisture lingers through the weekend, but Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest of the two days with the greater coverage.

Luckily the deepest pockets of moisture will linger just offshore which is where we'll see the highest rain totals.

So far models have remained pretty consistent with Acadiana picking up a couple of inches over the next few days, the moisture levels though could open the door for locally higher amounts and periods of very heavy rain.

In areas where the rain is really dumping down we may see roads struggle to drain and may get a little localized flooding.

There's a chance that this moisture blob could develop into a tropical depression but this wouldn't change any of the impacts for Acadiana.