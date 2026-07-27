Heat Advisory issued as temperatures soar

Daniel Phillips

Y'all it's hot there.

I don't really have much more to add than that, and over the next few days there's won't be much more to add.

Central and eastern Acadiana will be under a Heat Advisory as the heat index will push close to 110 in the afternoon.

So please make sure you're staying plenty hydrated and taking it easy if you're out in the heat.

Daniel Phillips

This will be the main issue for the next few days as an upper level ridge dominates the region, keeping temperatures hot and showers at bay.

The good news, however, is that this ridge should start to retreat west slightly by the end of the week which will open up the door for some showers to pop up headed into the weekend.

Summer heat will remain but it will be a little more manageable than what we'll get over the next couple of days.

All in all July looks to be wrapping on a quiet note and standard weather will be on tap for the start of August.