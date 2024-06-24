Heat Advisory for parts of Acadiana as the heat index pushes 108

Daniel Phillips

The heat has returned and parts of Acadiana will be under a Heat Advisory to start the week as the heat index looks to push up to around 108.

As a quick reminder when the temperatures get up to this range you don't want to over do it.

Make sure you drink plenty of water, take it easy, and most importantly listen to your body.

Not everyone has the luxury of being able to avoid the heat all day so if you work outside do your best to keep from over heating.

There's enough moisture out there, evident the moment you step out the door, to provide a few pop up showers in the afternoon.

Most of us will stay dry but a lucky few may get a brief bit of relief from the heat during an isolated thunderstorm.

Rain chances will inch upward over the next few days, and while there doesn't seem to be any wash out days in our near future a scattering of showers looks more likely through the back half of the week.

The long term forecast looks pretty predictable and we'll start getting into the dog days of summer over the coming weeks as we get into July.