Heat Advisory continues across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Heat remains the big story Tuesday with a Heat Advisory expected across most of Acadiana during the day.

The mixtures of heat and humidity will send the heat index between 108-110 in the afternoon so be sure to take it slow out there Tuesday.

A few spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon but nothing that is going to last that long, nor anything that will help temperatures.

Daniel Phillips

Believe it or not, more moisture will get into the area later this week and rain chances will start to tick up.

There doesn't look like any wash out days are on the horizon but a gradual increase in the number of scattered showers is certainly likely through the mid week.

Long term there's not much change out there as we are slipping into the dog days of summer now.

Tropics for the most part look quiet and nothing imminent is threatening Louisiana as we head into July.