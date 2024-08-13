Heat Advisories posted for all of Acadiana Tuesday

Daniel Phillips

Heat Advisories continue across Acadiana as the heat index is expected to sit between 108-112 Tuesday afternoon.

You don't need me to tell you that you need to drink water and take it easy when possible; but since that's what I'm paid to do I'll reiterate, you need to drink water and take it easy when possible.

A few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and it will be the only chance for a little heat relief, but most of us will stay dry and hot.

Daniel Phillips

There's essentially no change to the forecast for the remainder of the week, in fact even our highs will be pretty consistently 98 day after day.

The good news is that as long as this remains the pattern it means we're not dealing with any tropical weather.

That being said the tropics do remain active, T.S. Ernesto formed in the Caribbean on Monday and will soon curve off into the Atlantic Ocean posing no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.