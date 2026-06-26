Hazy, dusty skies returning to Acadiana this weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's going to be a hot weekend across Acadiana.

As we all head out to take care of chores, errands, birthday parties, etc. let's make sure we're drinking some water and wearing that sunscreen.

There's really not a lot else that will be going on over the next couple days as high pressure remains dominant and showers stay out of the region.

Daniel Phillips

Some dust from the Sahara will be getting into the region on Sunday so expect skies to start getting hazy and some really pretty sunsets to wrap up the weekend.

It'll hang around to start the week before pushing out of the region as the ridge starts to break down.

This will allow some showers to migrate through during the middle of the week with Wednesday and Thursday afternoon's looking unsettled.

It does appear that the holiday weekend will largely be spared anything more than a few pop up showers in the afternoon.