Gusty winds today ahead of a cool, breezy, and clear Thanksgiving across Acadiana

Acadiana, we are waking up to chilly temperatures this morning as a secondary cold front moves across the region. No rain associated with this one, just lots of wind. Northerly winds are already picking up, with gusts expected to reach 20 to 25 miles per hour through the morning and afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny with a few lingering clouds, and no rain is expected today. A wind advisory may be issued later so securing loose outdoor items is a good idea, we don't want to see your inflatable turkey flying to the neighbors house before Thanksgiving tomorrow.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through the day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. The gusty winds will gradually weaken after sunset but remain breezy into the night. Skies stay mostly clear with no rain chances.

The Storm Prediction Center and Weather Prediction Center show no severe weather or precipitation hazards across Louisiana today or tonight or tomorrow, but rain will return this weekend.

Thanksgiving (Thursday):

Clear, cool, and quiet. Highs return to the low and mid-60s with breezy conditions. Gusts will likely remain in the teens. No rain chances. Outdoor holiday plans look excellent as temperatures drop back down through the evening.

Friday:

Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds relax compared to the previous days. Still dry.

Rain will return to the forecast this weekend, and we are expecting to pick up some pretty good totals through the next 7-10 days. More details on that later.

