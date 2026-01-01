Gusty day tomorrow ahead of a weekend cold front. Here's how breezy you can expect it to be.

Happy New Year Acadiana!

It's officially 2026 and the skies will be celebrating by trying to blow all of the past vibes of 2025 out of Louisiana.

Tomorrow the weather is overall mild, with a high in the mid to upper 70s expected, but we have a gusty day ahead. It's highly likely the NWS issues a Wind Advisory tomorrow with models anticipating gusts as high as 30+ MPH and those breezy conditions stick around through Saturday evening as a cold front passes. No severe weather is expected with this front, and little rainfall, but temperatures will drop slightly.

With clear skies ahead of any cloud cover tomorrow, there is the chance we develop some overnight fog in certain areas, so be on the lookout for that.

A slight chance at some drizzles tomorrow but another partly cloudy/mostly sunny sky day with high's near 80.

