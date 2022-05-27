Great Weekend Forecast

We have a beautiful stretch of weather just in time for a long weekend. As an upper trough moves northeast of the area, we've seen cooler, drier air filter in. Morning temperatures Friday are in the 60s. With a full day of sunshine, expect highs to reach the upper 80s. Humidity levels will be comfortable and there will be a nice breeze from the northwest. Overnight Saturday temperatures could dip into the upper 50s for our far inland parishes, with lower 60s south.

KATC Today's Forecast

Saturday, expect another day of full sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and comfortable humidity. On Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with highs getting closer to 90. Night time lows will still drop into the 60s. Memorial day will still remain sunny, but you'll start feeling the humidity levels pick up. This will begin the trend of more summer like weather into next week with a few afternoon showers and storms returning by Tuesday.

KATC Weekend Outlook

Tropical weather is still quiet over the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean. On the Pacific side, near the coast of southern Mexico, there is a disturbance that has a high chance of development. It's forecast to stall bringing heavy rains to the coastal areas near the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Hurricane season in the eastern Pacific started May 15. The Atlantic season officially begins Wednesday.