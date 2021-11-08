Great Start To The Week

After a beautiful weekend, sunny skies will return for the early part of the week. It's fairly chilly outside again this morning, with most areas running in the 40s, a few upper 30s are noted over central Louisiana. Skies have remained mostly clear, but a few areas of fog will develop around sunrise, then quickly dissipate.

KATC Day Planner

Expect mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light and variable, eventually shifting more southerly by this evening. High pressure will then slide eastward into Tuesday, this will allow warmer weather and a bit more humidity. Clouds will gradually increase through the day.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Clouds will hang on for Wednesday, a few showers are expected to develop by Thursday, and a front pushes through on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the week, then drop back into the 60s for highs as we head into the weekend with dry weather expected. Lows will stay in the 50s for the mid week, then dropping into the 40s by the weekend.