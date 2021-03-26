Gradual Clearing Today

A very slow moving front will continue to push eastward today. Some fog has developed ahead of the front, and visibility may reach 1/4 mile in some areas before sunrise. Clearing is taking place across the western sections, and fog will dissipate over most areas by mid morning.

The front is expected to stall, then lift northward across the area later today. Although there should be a bit more sunshine, we still can't rule out an isolated shower lifting along with the front. Southeasterly winds will return, and so will the mugginess. Expect highs to reach the upper 70s over most areas. Places that see additional sunshine should top 80 degrees.

Overnight, skies are expected to stay partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s. Saturday, skies will remain partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower 80s.

Looking ahead into Sunday. Clouds will return as another front pushes into the area. Some scattered storms will develop along the front, mainly over the western sections. Lows early Sunday will hover near 70 with Sunday's highs near 77.

Somewhat unsettled weather is expected through the middle part of next week. There's growing confidence that a stronger front will push in either Wednesday or Thursday of next week. That one may get us back to full sunshine and cooler temperatures by next weekend.