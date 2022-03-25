Gorgeous Weather This Weekend

We're on a string of beautiful days across Acadiana and it looks like the streak will continue through the weekend. After a breezy day Thursday, winds are expected to diminish today with mild weather expected through Sunday.

Dry conditions will prevail, with low humidity. Therefore, sunshine will warm our temperatures during the day, but night time low temperatures will remain on the cool side.

KATC Weekend Forecast

For today, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Lows tonight should still dip into the upper 40s. More sunshine expected Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with lows back in the lower 50s Saturday night. By Sunday, a warm front will drift inland over the coastal waters. This will allow more humidity, so with afternoon highs near 80, it will start feeling a bit more uncomfortable, but not enough moisture or lift to spark any showers.

Next week starts quiet, but another system could bring showers and storms by the middle part of next week.