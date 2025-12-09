Gorgeous day ahead for Acadiana but rain soon makes it return

Good Tuesday Acadiana! We are set up for a beautiful day today with weather being a non-issue in anyway, which we love to see. Conditions are nice and calm today starting in the lower 40s temperature wise. We will warm up today as clouds disappear and the sun does it's job. We should see highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will shift as a high pressure builds over our area (remember, high pressure, happy weather) into a southerly direction bringing in a bit more clouds later on.

KATC

Overnight the temperature will drop with overnight lows expected to be in the 40s with calmer, southerly winds.

KATC

Lower rain chances linger around but the best chance at rain begins this weekend as a much stronger cold front moves through Acadiana.

KATC

And finally, here is a look at your 10 day forecast.