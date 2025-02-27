Good-looking forecast into the weekend; windy, could get stormy for Mardi Gras

Spring-like temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend, but rain and strong storms could be on the way for Mardi Gras.

In the near term, looks for cooler conditions overnight through Friday morning with lows close to the mid-40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies for our Friday with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More fine weather is expected Saturday into Sunday with highs Saturday nearing the 80° while Sunday may be slightly cooler with a weak "back-door" cool front.

The weather pattern changes into early next week with Acadiana's next significant weather-maker arriving Tuesday into Tuesday night.

As we mentioned in previous forecast outlooks, this next system has the potential for a severe weather threat, especially toward Northern Louisiana.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of Acadiana hatched in for a marginal to slight risk (up to level 2 out of 5) with an enhanced risk (level 3/5) farther to the north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

When the SPC issues outlooks this far in advance, there's confidence that there could be a severe storm outbreak in the region.

The question remains, will Acadiana see severe storms, and when will they arrive?

Rob Perillo/KATC

Today's guidance has remained consistent indicating the greatest risk of storms locally will be either late Mardi Gras afternoon into the overnight hours...hopefully after all our local parades.

Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats with this system.

Severe storms or not, Mardi Gras will be a very windy day with gusts into 40 mph range...so keep that in mind.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, the forecast resumes a relatively quiet schedule for the rest of next week other than a few showers possible Friday an/or into Saturday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.