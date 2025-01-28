Gloomy and Gray: Clouds hang around for the next few days

Daniel Phillips

Cloudy, gray skies are locked in across Acadiana for the next several days .

Highs are gradually trending up with temperatures pushing the upper 60s this afternoon before getting into the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

While a few, light showers will be possible most of us will avoid any rain and instead just deal with the gloom.

Although that will change Thursday night with the arrival of a front.

A decent line of thunderstorms will move through the area late Thursday night as Acadiana's next front moves through the region.

We'll need to watch for some strong, possible severe, thunderstorms although at this time it looks like any severe weather would stay fairly isolated.

The front will pass quickly and by Friday morning we'll start to clear out.

While temperatures won't see a dramatic drop it will help with humidity and clear out our skies setting up a beautiful weekend.