Getting hotter this week, with limited humidity relief

Acadiana's first 90° day of (many to come) this year should occur sometime this week, while a weak front Wednesday could usher a few more pleasant nights/morning for a few days later in the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near-term, expect a more summery, sultry evening/night/morning into Tuesday with lows holding to the mid- to possibly upper 70s...normal for July or August.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Due to significant severe weather outbreaks to our north, breezy southerly winds will take the edge of the heat and humidity overnight trough Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There's a severe storm risk for the northern part of the state Tuesday with a level 1 out of 5, marginal risk sagging as south as Central Louisiana...with any significant storm action expected to stay to Acadiana's north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After a round of morning clouds, look for another breezy and warm Tuesday accompanied by intervals of afternoon sun, with highs near 89° accompanied by southerly winds near 12-20 mph with gusts in the 25 mph range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With lighter and shifting winds Wednesday, temperatures could reach 90°+ for the first time this spring...last year, our first 90° day came on May 10th with a total of days in May 2024 exceeding 90°...so we're doing better than last year to date.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few spotty showers will be possible with the frontal trough Tuesday into Wednesday with the prospect of a shower at best, near 10-20%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, Thursday and Friday should be hot with highs in the lower 90s but with lower humidity and slightly more comfortable overnight/morning lows.

Looking down the road, it looks to become humid again this weekend along with temperatures likely reaching the lower 90s...summer will have arrived.

Rain chances look to stay near 10% or less this weekend, but a change in the pattern could lead to scattered mainly daytime showers and a few thunderstorms later next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

