Frosty start Tuesday; more up and down temperatures this week

Acadiana will continue to see some chilly mornings and a few milder afternoons, as a couple of more fronts are on the way this week.

In the near term, a frost/very light freeze is possible for portions of Acadiana by Tuesday morning as temperatures drop into the low-mid 30s.

Temperatures will hold mostly in the 50s tomorrow (Tuesday) as high and mid-level clouds move in from the southwest.

A few sprinkles will be possible tomorrow afternoon/evening as the upper atmosphere tries to moisten up just a bit.

A brief warm-up with temperatures into the mid- to upper 60s Wednesday is expected before the next front pushes through with little fanfare Wednesday evening.

A chilly day with highs only in the lower 50s under sunny skies is anticipated for Thursday.

Another warm-up to near 70° is expected Friday ahead of another relatively dry front for Friday night, insuring a cool and dry weekend forecast.

A similar pattern continues into next week...see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Longer Range Forecasts:

Meanwhile, the long range outlooks courtesy of the Climate Prediction Center has Acadiana/Louisiana near or cooler than normal for the 6-10 day period (and mostly the next 1-5 days as well) but milder than normal conditions could return to our area in the 8-14 day outlook into the last week of the month.

Essentially a dry forecast for the area the area through the next 8 days with wetter (or closer to normal) conditions possible during the 8-14 day period.

So it appears that we may not see any arctic outbreaks locally for the rest of the month, although we'll have temperatures flirting with the freezing mark a few times this week...however, I don't see any 20s or colder at this time anytime soon.

Essentially this gets us to the last 3 weeks or so for the winter....usually by the 3rd week of February we start to see our spring-warm up...so winter flying by fast...but it isn't done yet!

Meanwhile, a colder than normal period continues from the Upper Midwest, through the Great Lakes and Northeast

