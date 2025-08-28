Front to first bring showers, followed by drier air

Daniel Phillips

We've got one more quiet day in Acadiana before we get a change in the weather pattern, and finally a welcomed change.

It's a little stickier out in some areas Thursday morning after some overnight showers, so not quite as comfortable as the last few mornings.

Winds will arrive from the south and will keep the moisture locked in place so expect slightly more humid conditions.

Temperatures will be roughly the same, however, with highs expected in the low 90s.

We'll get a wide scattering of showers and storms moving through the area starting mid-day Friday and continuing on an off into Saturday afternoon.

Showers should be winding down by the Cajun's home opener on Saturday but some of the pre-game festivities may have to contend with showers.

A few decent downpours and thunderstorms are to be expected but we're not anticipating any significant or severe weather.

Drier air is moving in by Sunday morning and we're looking at a stretch of nice weather to end the holiday weekend and start the first week of September.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s but morning temperatures next week should be down in the upper 60s for several mornings, and heat index values will dip.