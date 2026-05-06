Front moves into north Louisiana, showers expected in Acadiana later this week

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is starting to change as we slide into a more active, wetter period here in Acadiana.

A front is expected to slide down north of the area today, bringing some showers and thunderstorms to the northern third of Louisiana.

That will be the focal point for severe possibility on Wednesday, what Acadiana will need to watch for will be some break away storms or some outflow boundaries stirring up our atmosphere.

Given how close we are to the front areas along and north of I-10 will have a Marginal Risk for severe weather but those storms will predominately stay isolated.

Daniel Phillips

As the front slides south over the next few days Acadiana will see rain chances start to increase, although important to remember that the severe threat won't necessarily slide down with it.

We're still expecting to see plenty of showers going into the second half of the week although some of the shorter range models seem less confident in a multi day soaking pattern.

This has been an issue with some of the modeling all spring so something to be mindful of when planning your weekend, but as of now I'd still expect some rain out there starting Thursday.

Daniel Phillips

This will help put another dent in the ongoing drought with most of Acadiana looking at 2-4" this week and weekend, but some hotspots could develop that's a bit higher.

Some localized flash flooding could be possible going into the weekend, particularly those low lying road ways, but as was the case last weekend any flooding will clear quickly.

Temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s today but the rest of the weekend we'll be sitting in the mid to upper 70s as we deal with those showers.

