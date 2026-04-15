Front looks set to move through the region over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's me again, here to remind you that the weather isn't changing.

Highs will sit around 84, again; skies will be partly sunny, again; and winds will pick up in the afternoon, again.

You can pretty much copy and past that for the rest of the work week.

Daniel Phillips

There is going to be some changes over the weekend as we wait for our next front to move through the area late Saturday night.

A few scattered showers will swing through late Saturday night into Sunday morning as the front dips down into Acadiana.

Rain totals don't look overly impressive but it will be a nice freshen up both in the terms of some getting some showers but temperatures will also cool.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s with lows down into the 50s going into the week.

We're getting our first look at the forecast for Festival and it looks like we may be dodging some storms through the week long party.

It's still too early to talk with much confidence about it but there's some early signs that we may finally be getting some of that rain.

We've seen this a few times this month with rain popping up on the long range models only to disappear so we'll keep an eye on everything as we go through the week.