Frigid start to the week but warmer weather around the corner

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is seeing it's coldest round of temperatures this season with most of Acadiana below the freezing mark early Monday.

We'll struggle to recover from this through the rest of the day and even with the sunshine highs are likely still going to sit in the upper 40s.

Clear skies will allow another night down below freezing going into Tuesday but we'll start to warm up by the middle of the week.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will start to build Tuesday afternoon and may even give way to a scattering of showers on Wednesday as moisture moves in along a southerly breeze.

The rest of the week will be on the warmer side as temperatures move into the mid 70s by the end of the week along with plenty of moisture.

There's no wash out days anywhere but the back half of the week could see some lighter more sporadic type rainfall, and fog will likely be returning to the mornings.