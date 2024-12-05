Freezing Temperatures Possible Tomorrow Morning for Acadiana

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 30s for most of Acadiana with northern parishes seeing some temperatures fall as low as the upper 20s potentially. This has prompted a freeze warning. Protect your pets and plants. Pipes shouldn't be a problem as it is not an extended hard freeze.

Tomorrow morning will feel even colder. Thanks to strong northern winds the wind chill will bring our feels like temperatures into the 20s. Bundle up! Temperatures will remain low and cold through the day with the high anticipated to only be near 55 F. We are trading the rain for the cold air, and get a small break without rain to try and enjoy, but only for a short time.

Looking ahead at our weekend:

Saturday will see showers earlier in the day with a 40% chance of rain, but may clear out in the later afternoon and then return into the late night hours. Specifics on timing/location isn't something that can be exactly nailed down however, especially for those interested in the big game. Planning for rain is a fair bet. It will be another cool/cold day with a high of 58 and lows continuing in the 40s.

Sunday we get more rain with a bit of a warm up. The high is anticipated to be in the upper 60s/lower 70s with the low falling down to the 50s. This warmer air mass will be setting up our early week for another rain event.