Freezing temperatures drop again tonight before a quick warm up

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures remain the big issue with one more night below freezing on deck for Acadiana.

While not quite a bone chilling as the last few nights lows are still expected to drop down a few degrees below freezing Wednesday night.

In the meantime skies will remain sunny and the afternoons will slowly warm up as highs look to push into the low 50s by the end of the day.

We'll continue to see a slow warm up through the rest of the week, but it will eventually be brought to a halt by another front moving through on Friday.

There's not enough moisture to see anymore rain as the front passes but clouds will take over for the day on Friday.

Temperatures are set to plummet again through Friday night, and while we'll be getting down below freezing Friday the full extent of the cold will be dictated by how fast the clouds clear.

Regardless winds will be whipping out of the north Friday night sending the windchill down into the teens and highs on Saturday (even with plenty of sunshine) will stay in the 30s.

Pipes will need to remain wrapped this weekend and plants covered up, although starting tomorrow you can get the plants a little sunshine before covering them up again.