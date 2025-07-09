Forecast remains monotonous as July rolls along

Daniel Phillips

It's July.

Seems simple but that pretty much sums up the forecast which has a little bit of everything you'd expect this time of year.

Louisiana summer is known for heat and humidity, we've got it with highs hovering near 90 and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s through the afternoon.

Scattered showers?

You bet! We'll start to see those popping up in the afternoon producing periods of heavy rain and even a little lightning at times.

There's little, to no air movement out there so be mindful a few of the storms could get "stuck" which could lead to some isolated cases of localized flooding.

And of course don't forget the summer dust that blows in from the Sahara from time to time.

That'll arrive on Thursday completing the summer forecast cycle.

Next week we should see a slight expansion of a ridge to our east which could lower rain chances from scattered to isolated and in the process raising temperatures by a few degrees.