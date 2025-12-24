Fogmas Eve 2025: Your Christmas forecast is here

Merry Christmas Eve Acadiana. The weather team wishes you all the joy and merriness. With that being said, we also need you to be weather aware, the fog is going to continue.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Fog will settle into Acadiana again overnight tonight, with lows falling back into the 60s and our southerly winds continuing to bring in gulf moisture.

It will stick around in the morning and a Dense Fog Advisory continues for all of Acadiana through tomorrow morning.

Santa will need Rudolf to super charge that glowing red nose, but remember, don't use your high beam lights when driving, low beam only.

If you're going out for plans, you may get there in clear conditions and leave for the night with less than a mile of visibility, so please plan accordingly.

Here is your Christmas Day forecast:

We missed the record temperature for today, and we may also just miss it for Christmas tomorrow.

We finally cool off next week, with a strong cold front expected to pass next weekend.

Here's a look at the 10 Day Forecast: