Foggy start to Tuesday but sunshine quickly emerging

Daniel Phillips

There's a chance it could be a little tough to see out there Tuesday morning with areas of Dense Fog possible with all the extra moisture from Monday's storms.

Any fog that develops, however, will be clearing up by mid morning and the remainder of the day is looking very pleasant.

Plenty of sunshine is expected in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s and lows tonight dipping down into the 60s.

Clouds will slowly start to build up through the remainder of the week with another unsettled pattern arriving by Friday.

Showers will start to pick up on Friday and continue in earnest into Saturday.

This could be our next severe threat with storms possible starting in the early morning hours of Saturday.

We'll have to monitor how this system comes together but it seems safe to say that at the least we could be in for very wet start to the weekend.