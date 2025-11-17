Foggy start to a warm, muggy week

Daniel Phillips

Give yourself a little extra time to head to work on Monday because that fog is laying in the thick.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued across all of Acadiana and visibility in many areas has dipped below the mile mark.

Fog will likely be a reoccurring issue through the majority of the week as moisture continues to hang around.

The weather will be more reminiscent of spring than it will late fall with highs getting into the 80s almost every day this week and lows sticking in the 60s.

There won't be much change for the first half of the week with clouds drifting in and out and moisture continuing to pile up.

Starting on Thursday, however, we'll start seeing rain chances increase with a series of waves swing through the back half of the week.

Rain chances look to peak on Friday but scattered showers will be possible starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through at least the weekend.

This will mostly be beneficial rains with flood chances remaining low given the scattered nature of the showers.

Those looking for cooler weather will need to keep looking as temperatures remain above average through the week.