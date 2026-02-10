Foggy Mornings, Warm Afternoons: Acadiana begins a slow transition to spring

Daniel Phillips

It's looking like another foggy commute Tuesday morning, with lingering moisture making it tough to see out on those roads.

Similar to yesterday you'll want to give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to work Tuesday and don't want to get into a hurry on those roads.

Fog should remain in place until the mid-morning when it will start to burn off but will return again on Wednesday.

Clouds will linger through most of the day, and Acadiana won't see as much sunshine as it did to start the week.

A decent breeze out of the south will keep the warm, muggy air in place and we won't get much change in the daily forecast over the next few days.

It does look, however, like a front is going to push through the region on Saturday with the potential for some high end thunderstorms to move through Saturday night.

There's obviously quite a bit going on this weekend so timing of the front will be important, as of now it looks like it may be more of an overnight system.

That being said it's still a little too early to narrow down the window to a specific time.

A few ingredients will be there for some severe weather so storms will likely need to be monitored.

Rain clears out on Sunday and we'll be left with some beautiful weather through Mardi Gras day.