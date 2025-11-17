Foggy morning/warm weather continues but change on the horizon

After another foggy and mild start, look for another warm day for Acadiana Tuesday with temperatures continuing to run 10-15° above normal.

Much of the the same is anticipated for Wednesday, but fog may have a harder time forming as our nigh time southerly winds begin to increase ahead of our next weather system.

Temperatures will continue to run roughly 10-15° above normal at night and during the day, but a frontal system arriving by Friday should at least usher in lower humidity.

Next weather maker for the area looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday in the form of a weakening frontal trough...some rain and embedded storms will be possible, however, the severe potential looks rather limited and meager at this time.

At this point, do not expect much in the way of significant rain totals either....Euro forecast below:

The weekend tentatively looks dry and seasonably warm but with lower humidity.

A significant change in the pattern is anticipated for Thanksgiving week with a few storm systems on the way.

These system, one perhaps during the Tue/Wed time frame and another toward Thanksgiving) will usher in cooler temperatures, and could potentially lead significantly colder weather, depending on where the axis of the next expected U.S. arctic outbreak develops, during the last days of the month, and/or into the first week of December...we'll see.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

