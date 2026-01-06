Fog will be an issue through the week as moisture and temperatures rise

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures continue to heat up across Acadiana and we'll be near record levels over the next several days.

Highs will continue to sit in the upper 70s through the majority of the week and lows will sit down in the 60s consistently.

There's been an influx of moisture which is leading to some dense fog across Acadiana, and that will likely be a reoccurring issue through the rest of the week.

Expect Dense Fog Advisories to be issued over the next several days.

Daniel Phillips

The pattern will remain stagnant for most of the work week with no real changes arriving until our next front moves through at the end of the week.

Showers and storms will arrive on Friday and as the boundary is set to stall we'll likely get overrunning showers into Saturday morning.

We could see upwards of two inches of rain for the end of the week, but most of it should be slow and steady enough to keep flooding from being a major issue.

There's a few early signals that north Louisiana and parts of central Louisiana may see some severe weather but that will stay north of Acadiana for now.