Fog Wednesday morning, seasonably mild into the weekend; Mardi Gras storms?

Acadiana will continue to slowly ease back into a more spring-like pattern into this weekend, but there could be some showers and storms in the area for Mardi Gras.

In the near term, expect a seasonably cool night ahead for the area with fog developing toward daybreak.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Acadiana from midnight through 10:00 am Wednesday.

Temperatures will be a little milder and closer to to normal into Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

After morning fog and clouds, look for sunshine to return for our Wednesday afternoon with temperatures warming toward the mid-70s.

A nice S/SW afternoon breeze will develop Wednesday afternoon, perhaps limiting the risk of fog Wednesday night, but some sea fog, especially near the coast, may be possible through Thursday morning.

A weak cool front will bring clouds and perhaps a few isolated showers Thursday, but seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine will follow into the weekend.

The forecast looks to get murkier as we head toward Lundi and Mardi Gras with a potential frontal system, per the Euro Model, arriving some time on Fat Tuesday...hopefully after all the parades.

There could be the possibility of not only thunderstorms, but a potential severe weather threat with next week's front, but it's way too early to call.

Stay tuned...meanwhile see the latest KATC 10 Day Forecast.

