Fog remains an issue; weather-maker arrives Friday

Foggy nights and mornings will remain an issue for Acadiana through Thursday ahead of what looks to be Acadiana's next weather-maker that arrives late Friday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Acadiana from 10pm this evening through 10am Wednesday.

Conditions remain ripe for visibility to drop below 1/4 mile, and in some areas perhaps limited to near 100 feet or less.

The fog could be limited by breezy southwest winds, nonetheless it will be accompanied by some sea fog...see the process below:

Fog Safety Tips: Allow extra time for travel, slow down, increase following distance and use low beam headlights.

In extremely dense fog with near zero visibility, pull well off road and turn on hazard lights. Pedestrians should use reflective gear.

Another round of fog looks likely for tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

Outside of the fog the temperatures will remain quite mild for January with lows in the low-mid 60s for the next couple of nights with highs in the sring-like upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies... a few intervals of afternoon sun can be expected Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Rain chances stay near 10% through Wednesday, but a few more passing showers, at 20-30% are expected Thursday.

Acadiana's next weather-maker/changer is expected to arrive Friday (70%) into Friday night (near 90%) associated with a vigorous cold front that may have enough dynamics in place for a low end severe weather threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of Acadiana from I-10 northward hatched in for a "slight", level 2/5 risk for severe storms in their "Day 4 Outlook".

The rest of Acadiana may be put in a marginal risk in the Day 3 Outlook to be issued Wednesday.

Rainfall totals from Friday into the weekend look to be near between 1/2" and 1.25" but it remains early for accurate estimations at this time.

It will be significantly cooler and perhaps on the dreary side into this weekend with plenty of clouds and a sub-tropical jet overhead that could produce lingering light rains and/or drizzle for most of the weekend, while temperatures drop and stay in the 40s and 50s.

The long range outlook into next week looks decidedly cool, and fairly representative of what's to be expected in January.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

