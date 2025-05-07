Flooding Ongoing Across Parts of Acadiana, More Rain on the Way

Daniel Phillips

It's as wet as advertised out there Wednesday morning with soaking showers locked in across much of south Louisiana.

Flash Flood Warnings extended from roughly St. Martin Parish west along I-10 into Calcasieu, and from Hwy 14 north into Evangline Parish.

The heaviest rain so far has mostly been Calcasieu and Beauregard Parish where a majority of the flood reports have been coming from early Wednesday.

That's not to say those have been the only areas, flooded roads have been reported in Opelousas, Jennings and Ville Platte (with likely more to come) so please use extra caution out on the roads this morning.

Rain continues across Acadiana so the flooding threat has not come to an end as heavy showers will remain in the area through the first half of the day.

Already we've seen areas receive 3-7" over the last 12 hours with isolated areas in north Acadiana receiving slightly more.

The line of showers has slid slightly south since last night's heavy rainfall so the areas that have received a bulk of the rain so far will get a chance to slowly drain out.

Radar seems to indicate that the boundary layer is roughly along the I-10 corridor which means most of the showers will develop along and south of that line.

There's been periods of lighter, slower rain rates mixed in with the downpours which has been helpful in allowing some of the roads to keep up.

As the ground becomes more saturated, however, the waters will pool more quickly during the moments of intense rainfall which could lead to flooding on the roads.

As of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday the Vermilion River was about 2' above flood stage and rising so we'll need to monitor river levels closely.

At this stage you can expect some minor flooding around Beaver Park and Vermilionville, water typically won't start to threaten homes until it reaches a little over 14.5'.

Rain will taper off through the afternoon and while it won't disappear entirely it will become much more scattered through the next few days.

The front looks like it will stall again just offshore which should pull more of the rain into the Gulf, although if it wobbles north back inland it could drag some more showers along with it.

All of this will finally clear out over the weekend when a front finally kicks this out of the region.

