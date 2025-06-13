Flood Watch: No relief from high rain chances and heavy storm threat into next week

Acadiana's wet and stormy pattern will likely continue well into next week with daily rain chances staying in the 70% range for the weekend and near 60% for much of next week.

A nearly stationary weakness in the upper atmosphere combined with an endless supply of Gulf moisture and a weak surface trough will keep the threat of widespread showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, and very likely into much of next week.

Activity should occur during mostly the daytime hours, particularly the afternoon/early evening this weekend, but like early Friday, some storms may redevelop in isolated spots during the overnight hours.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of Acadiana through Saturday, but depending on what we see through the next 24 hours, it could get extended through Sunday or Monday.

Several rounds of widespread showers/storms are expected through the weekend with isolated spots capable of receiving up to 3-5" or more depending on where the storms may set-up.

Rain chances will stay high for the area through much of next week, with weak high pressure expected to help lower the rain chances and aerial coverage by next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the storms early Friday morning produced as much as 7-9.5" for portions of Lafayette, Vermilion, Upper St Martin, and Iberia Parishes in the span of 3-4 hours.

A storm cluster related to a very weak disturbance combined with some training over the same spots and back-building southwestward produced rain rates of 2-3"/hr in spots...and thus the localized flooding due to the high rain rates tallied.