Flood Watch continues to heavy; Much drier conditions arrive this weekend

The Flood Watch now includes Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin, Northern Vermilion, and Northern Iberia until Saturday morning. Please use extra caution if you’re on the roads—especially in areas PRONE to flooding.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We’re still under a slight risk (2/5) for heavy rain, leading to flooding concerns.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Expect intermittent heavy rain to continue today, with expected rainfall totals between 2 and 6 inches.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Before we dive into those weekend plans, the SPC has issued a marginal risk (1/5) for gusty winds and small hail for parishes along I-10 and south. No tornado threat is expected. The MAIN concern will be the heavy rain.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

The NWS in Lake Charles has also issued a WIND ADVISORY for St. Landry, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary until 1 AM tonight.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

We can expect north winds around 20 mph, with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Now for the weekend forecast, tonight will cool down to the low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Tomorrow, we’ll enjoy highs in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and fewer clouds.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Saturday night will be much cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Sunday? Even better! We’re warming up into the upper 70s with clear skies—perfect for all those Crawfish Festival plans!

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Breyanna Lewis/KATC

Follow Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis for further updates.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.