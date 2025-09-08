First real taste of fall arrives tomorrow morning

Daniel Phillips

There's a whole lot of good news in the forecast for Louisiana this week.

First, as we enter the peak of tropical season there are no active areas of interest we're tracking.

Gabrielle never materialized and there doesn't seem to be any waves showing signs of development.

We've still got a long way to go before we're in the clear but it's nice to get through mid September worry free.

Along with that we'll also be getting our first taste of some fall weather after a front made its way through Acadiana.

Just a quick note on managing expectations, it's still going to be hot in the afternoons and the forecast is heating up for later this week.

In the meantime however...

We've got lows Monday expected to drop into the low 60s for Tuesday morning.

That's legitimate fall weather, and we can't get there without a serious drop in humidity which we'll also be getting.

It'll be the most comfortable we've been in since summer kicked in so set that alarm and make sure you get a chance to enjoy it.

The rest of the week is looking very dry and outside of a slow warm up over the next few days there's not much going on in the forecast.