Fire Weather: South Louisiana faces rare Red Flag Warning

This isn’t a coastal beach warning. The term Red Flag Warning may be confusing to residents unfamiliar with fire weather alerts, but it is crucial to understand the dangers associated with it.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Red Flag Warning for all of South Louisiana, in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 20, 2025. This warning indicates a high risk for wildfires due to a combination of strong winds, dry air, and low moisture in vegetation

The Red Flag Warning, rarely issued for Louisiana, means fires can ignite easily and spread quickly. In Acadiana, the weather conditions observed are northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph, along with very low humidity levels and a recent lack of rain, have created conditions that could allow wildfires to develop unpredictably. This can also lead to fires spreading incredibly quickly.

Broussard Fire Department Chief Bryan Champagne says, "You know its super important that people not burn. The wind-driven fires can get really dangerous and can get out of hand really fast, and any type of incident we have in the wind just makes our job that much harder to contain the fire or to put it out."

While recording this information at the fire station, the firefighters had to leave to respond to a call about a backyard fire.

Some precautionary measures can be taken while these fire weather warnings are active.

This includes:

• Avoiding open flames or sparks from activities like grilling or welding.

• Discarding cigarettes properly to prevent accidental ignitions.

• Do not park on dry grass, as vehicle heat can ignite fires.

• Checking trailers for dragging chains that could cause sparks.

Jobie Lagrange

