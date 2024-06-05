Finally, drier, hotter into the weekend

After several weeks of an unsettled and stormy weather pattern across Acadiana, drier more stable conditions will take up residence across the region into this weekend allowing our temperatures to soar to summer levels.

In the near term, there will still be the risk of scattered showers, perhaps an isolated thunderstorm overnight into Thursday morning...thereafter, drier conditions will move in with a sunny and hot Thursday afternoon.

Highs will reach the lower 90s Thursday and should push the mid-90s Friday into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After a mostly sunny and hot weekend, the chance of scattered showers and storms should return early next week.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic Tropics, while it is quiet now, there are hints of deep tropical moisture pooling across the Western/Northwestern Caribbean and perhaps toward the Southeastern Gulf mid-late next week.

Something to keep an eye on as we work our way toward mid-June....